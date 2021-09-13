Jacqueline (Jackie) Ann Crawford DeAtley, age 87, of West Union, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Sept. 11, 2021.

Jackie was born on Oct. 24, 1933, to the late Harold and Mae (Wikoff) Crawford. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Raymond DeAtley.

She is survived by one daughter, Luanne DeAtley of Columbus, Ohio; one son, Kent (Pam Walsh) DeAtley of West Union, Ohio; two sisters, Patty (Jerry) Naylor of Cherry Fork, Ohio and Paula Sue (Pete) Gaston of Cherry Fork, Ohio; five grandchildren, Brandi (Ty) Williams, Heather DeAtley, Ashley (Shane) Fuchs, Tyler Kluska, and Paige Kluska; and six great grandchildren, Caylen, Landon, Tucker, Anna Mae, Archer, and Quintin; and an abundance of family and friends.

In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother and grandmother, Jackie recently received an award for being the longest serving member of the Cherry Fork Presbyterian Church. In addition, she was a proud contributor to the Red Hat Society. Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God and family. Jackie retired after 46 years of service from the Adams County Ohio Valley Schools Central Office. She also served as Liberty Township clerk for many years.

Jackie was loved by many people because she had a kind, caring and loving heart. She was a dear friend who will never be forgotten.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Clarence Abbott and Norine Behm officiating. Burial will follow in the Cherry Fork Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cherry Fork Presbyterian Church at 14806 State Route 136, Cherry Fork, Ohio 45697.