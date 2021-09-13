Heber W. Clark, 84 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at the Monarch Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Seaman, Ohio.

Heber was born in Adams County, Ohio, on June 21, 1937, the son of the late Cecil D and Hazel M (Gaffin) Clark.

Heber was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by the family of his heart, Larry and Patty Shiveley and their family.

Graveside funeral services were held on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the West Union Cemetery in West Union, Ohio.

Funeral arrangements were handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.