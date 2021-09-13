Ashten Lee Greene, beloved infant son of Stormy Vest and David Greene Jr., was born June 8, 2021 in Portsmouth and passed away on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Barbara Conley, Fay and Leonard Couch and Frank Greene Sr.

While Ashten had only blessed their lives for three short months, he leaves behind a host of family that will forever cherish his sweet memory: parents, Stormy Vest and David Greene Jr., both of Manchester; maternal grandparents, Crystal Adkins and Leonard Couch; paternal grandparents, David Sr. and Wanda Greene; aunts and uncles, Heather Couch, Dakota Vest, Summer Adkins, Hunter Adkins, Bobby Couch and Brianna Couch; maternal great-grandmother, Evelyn Johnson; and paternal great-aunt, Susie (Brian) Stanfield.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 at the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester. Cremation will follow the visitation.