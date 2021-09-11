By Teresa Carr

Would you like to learn ways to stay informed, stay healthy and save money with Medicare? The Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP) will have a presentation held here at the Senior Center on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 1:30 pm. Space is limited so please call to reserve your spot at (937) 544-3979.

September is Falls Prevention Month. Here is some information from AAA7 – It’s Fall – Don’t You Fall! Many people experience problems with their sense of balance as they get older. Disturbances of the inner ear are the main cause. Vertigo, the feeling that things around you are spinning, is also a common symptom. Experts believe that more than 40 percent of Americans will experience dizziness that is serious enough to go to a doctor.

Balance disorders are one reason older people fall. Falls and fall-related injuries, such as hip fracture, can have a serious impact on an older person’s life. If the person in your care falls, it could limit their activities or make it impossible for them to live independently. Some balance disorders are caused by problems in the inner ear. Aging, infections, head injury, certain medicines, or problems with blood circulation may result in a balance problem.

Diseases of the circulatory system, such as stroke, also can cause dizziness. High or low blood pressure also can cause dizziness. Eating low-salt or salt-free foods and avoiding caffeine and alcohol can make symptoms less severe. Maintaining a healthy weight and exercising can also help a person manage blood pressure and balance problems.

It is important to have a potential balance disorder diagnosed and treated as soon as possible.

Fall Prevention Measures

• Stay in when rainy and icy.

• Have regular vision screening check-ups for eyeglasses.

• Use separate reading glasses and other regular glasses if bifocals make it difficult to see the floor.

· Be cautious when walking on wet floors. Look carefully at floor surfaces in public buildings. Many floors are made of highly polished marble or tile that can be very slippery.

· Wear good foot support when walking. New shoes are slippery and crepe-soled shoes can cause the toe to catch.

The Summer Crisis Program has been continued through Sept. 30. Please call ABCAP’s office in Winchester, Ohio toll-free at 1-567-268-1009 to use the automated system to schedule a phone appointment. You may use this number 24/7 to make an appointment. Did you know by applying for this program, you are automatically registered for the Winter HEAP program so you don’t have to reapply for State assistance. If you need emergency assistance, due to a disconnect notice or less than a ten day’s supply of fuel, you will be able to apply during Winter Crisis program when it becomes available.