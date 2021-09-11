Senior Profile- Leah Dionne, North Adams High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Leah Dionne

SCHOOL:

North Adams High School

PARENTS:

Charles and Annette Coday

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Football

FAVORITE SPORT:

Football

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

The memories

LEAST FAVORITE

THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Being the only girl

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Winning the Victory Bell in 2019

FAVORITE MUSICAl ARTIST OR GROUP:

Pentatonix

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Germany

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Fast and Furious 8”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

The Outpost

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

History

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Horseback riding

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Frisch’s

WOULD LOVE TOTRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Jennifer Lawrence

FUTURE PLANS:

Become a horse trainer