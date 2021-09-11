Senior Profile- Leah Dionne, North Adams High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Leah Dionne
SCHOOL:
North Adams High School
PARENTS:
Charles and Annette Coday
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Football
FAVORITE SPORT:
Football
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The memories
LEAST FAVORITE
THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Being the only girl
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Winning the Victory Bell in 2019
FAVORITE MUSICAl ARTIST OR GROUP:
Pentatonix
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Germany
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Fast and Furious 8”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
The Outpost
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
History
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Horseback riding
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Frisch’s
WOULD LOVE TOTRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Jennifer Lawrence
FUTURE PLANS:
Become a horse trainer