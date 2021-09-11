Library Spotlight

The Adams County Public Library would not be the same without our amazing staff. Get to know a little more about the employees who make the library run as every week we’ll feature a question-and-answer session with a different staff member. This week our focus is on Sabrena Johnson, the programmer at the Peebles Library.

Q. How long have you worked with Adams County Public Library?

A. 6 years

Q. What does your job entail?

A. Library Clerk and Programming

Q. What kinds of books do you like to read?

A. All kinds, but my favorites are Romance, Science Fiction and Graphic Novels.

Q. What’s your favorite movie of all time?

A. MGM’s “The Glass Slipper”; it is a version of the story Cinderella.

Q. What TV shows are you watching right now?

A. MacGyver (2016 reboot) and the classic anime Yu Yu Hakusho

Q. If you could have a superpower, what would it be?

Q. Levitation of objects, so I wouldn’t have to get up to get things. I could just have them float to me; plus, I could use it to hover/fly myself!

A. What do you like to do when you’re not working?

Q. I like to watch TV, read, or dance Appalachian clogging.

A. What’s a fun fact about you many people may not know?

Q. I know how to do basic jewelry repair and used to make jewelry as a hobby.

A. Where would you like to go on a dream vacation?

Q. I have a dream vacation I have been planning for years to backpack/local transportation travel through Scotland, Wales and to London all in one trip. Plus, if I’m lucky and plan it right, I may also get to see Lacuna Coil, Danheim and some other folk rock bands in concert while I’m there.

Q. What do you like about working for the library?

A. I have always loved the library, even as a kid. So being able to find items for patrons and recommend things that would interest them is my favorite thing about working at the library.