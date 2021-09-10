Why can man never see it?

CHAPTER 11

This week we find the Covenanters of “The Ridge” in great turmoil. Many voices were being trumpeted over the land but none so strong as their own preachers behind the pulpits. It is now circa 1863 and the Civil War is raging.

Many ancestors of The Ridge Covenanters had been burned at the stake for their faith back in Scotland. As the fire slowly rose around their bodies, they were told that if they would recant they would be set free, but they welcomed death rather than deny their Lord. Down through the years the memory of the martyrs was kept green by succeeding generations.

Had this war been a declaration against slavery, every eligible Covenanter would have volunteered. But at the beginning it was, to quote “from Covenanter history, “Only to keep slaveholders in a slave holding union.”

Rev. Gailey was preaching out in a grove this Sabbath. He was a small man, very unimposing in appearance but a forcible speaker with a pleasing personality. He delivered this sermon with unusual force for he was aroused against the evils of the day. He spoke in such thunderous ones that the boys declared they expected the bark to peel from the trees. Even the horses hitched nearby backed and threw their heads restlessly and a sprinkling of oxen along the hitching posts lowed and pawed the dust.

He spoke of the safety of the people being in their spiritual armaments: “Nations of history have often been kept from total destruction when they served the Lord. At other times some righteous ones who defied the ungodly, as the prophets of old, the reformers of Scotland, Germany and other lands who would not yield to wicked powers, were the spiritual armaments that kept their nations from total destruction or complete moral degeneration.

“If we Covenanters alone may be the only spiritual armaments now, we pray that total national destruction or moral degeneration may not come to this country.”

“Jesus Christ gave His church the power to bind and loose, to forgive and retain sins. This power was not only to the local church in the matter of discipline but to the whole church invisible to govern the nations.

If ye abide in me and my words abide in you. You shall ask what ye will and it shall be done unto you.

Does the church abide in Jesus Christ if it acknowledges a government to be ordained of God that does not recognize Jesus Christ as its Head? Blessed is that nation whose God is the Lord. If my people who are called by my name shall humble themselves and pray, and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven and will forgive their sins and will heal their land.

Why can man never see it? When the kings of old acknowledged God as God of nations and confessed their sins to God and put away national sin, that nation had complete armaments. Their enemies were defeated many times without even lifting the sword.

Church and state cannot be united to give temporal power over spiritual things, but there must be a tie of recognition of God that automatically gives spiritual power over temporal things.

With slave catchers shooting into our homes and backed by the government, what freedom would we be fighting for, I ask?”

No! “Covenanters cannot volunteer!” he declared.

The Synods of the recognized ancient order and of the Steelites also held this same viewpoint.

As long as it was only a matter of volunteering or not volunteering, the decision lay with the individual. The church could give orders and, if disobeyed, could drop the violator from membership. Further than this they could not go. The entrance of light had made excommunication a dead letter. The church was now generally understood to be the church invisible. None knew the lack of church infallibility better than the Rev. Gailey who had himself rebelled against what he believed to be error. Yet he clung to what he believed right, though others disagreed with him.

Of course, there were those to whom the laws of their own particular church organization were “jus divinum” and the latter class were, within less than a year, to be much troubled in spirit.

President Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation January 1, 1863, and Covenanters began to volunteer all over the North. Even some pastors volunteered and went with those of their congregations, but the Rev. Gailey continued to forbid his

people to volunteer. The principle had not changed, he believed. The slaves were only freed as a means to an end. Could the North have won without freeing them they would have been kept in slavery so he gave no quarter.

Now came the Conscription Act, passed by Congress in the spring of 1863. Soon the President ordered a draft of 300,000 men between the ages of 20 and 45.

No longer did the matter of choosing to go or not to go to war lie with the individual. The Gaileyites and some others settled the question by moving to Canada. Others raised the $300 required to hire a substitute. This money could only be raised in most cases by giving chattel or property mortgages.

A few of the Gaileyites went against the church and volunteered; some were drafted.

However, none whose ancestors were conscientious objectors need be ashamed, for nowhere was there greater efficiency in freeing the slaves through the Underground Railroad than on The Ridge. No danger was too great for the Covenanters who could fight with a clear conscience. So far as I ever heard, no fugitive was ever captured and taken back into slavery while passing through The Ridge.

There was great rejoicing among the conscientious objectors of The Ridge when the draft law was suspended on August 19 this same year after a terrible riot in New York. The draft was a failure because of the great resentment by the poor of the practice of hiring substitutes.