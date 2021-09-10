NFL Weekly Predictions- Week One

TNF: Dallas at Tampa Bay – This has the makings of a thrilling shootout. The Cowboys should put up points ruining the Bucs Super Bowl celebration. DAL 34 TB 27

Arizona at Tennessee – Kyler Murray will be running for his life – in which he is accustomed. The difference is a monster game from Derrick Henry. The Titans control the clock and the game. TEN 27 ARI 23

Jacksonville at Houston – Easily the game with the least talent on the week one slate. Trevor Lawrence will find success in his NFL debut leading the Jags to the victory. JAX 23 HOU 16

Los Angles Chargers at Washington – The west coast team playing at 1:00 in the east often results in a lackluster performance. That won’t be a factor in week one but the pass rush of the Skins – err whatever they are called – will give Justin Herbert fits. Expect a tight game with the Bolts eking out the victory. LAC 23 WASH 21

Minnesota at Cincinnati – Joe Burrow returns – that is the story. He should find success against a suspect defense but will the Bengals be able to hold Dalvin Cook in check? Expect big games from both but Burrow is cool in the clutch. CIN 31 MIN 27

New York Jets at Carolina – Sam Darnold will face his old team led by his successor Zach Wilson. Christian McCaffrey returns in a big way leading the Panthers to the victory. CAR 24 NYJ 20

Philadelphia at Atlanta – Two rookie coaches make their debut with Nick Sirianni and Arthur Smith facing off. Expect a slow pace game from the Eagles with plenty of running by QB Jalen Hurts. The Falcons offense is too much. ATL 27 PHI 23

Pittsburgh at Buffalo – The Steelers will look to control the clock-shorten the game with rookie Najee Harris. Harris will have success keeping the game tight but Josh Allen and the Bills offense finds a way. BUF 27 PIT 24

Seattle at Indianapolis – The Hawks travel east to face a Colts team who may have their biggest offseason addition ready for the season opener. Carson Wentz is recovering quicker than expected – his availability will be the difference in this game. This should be a great game with the Colts eking out the win. IND 24 SEA 23

San Francisco at Detroit – Two teams heading in different directions. The Niners have their QB of the present and their QB of the future along with championship aspirations. The Lions will likely be competing for the 1st pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. San Fran’s defense dominates. SF 34 DET 13

Cleveland at Kansas City – These two squads faced off in last year’s divisional round which went down to the wire. Prior to getting injured, Patrick Mahomes was on his way to a monster game. Mahomes will show why he is the best QB in the game. Kelce and Hill light it up. KC 37 CLE 24

Denver at New York Giants – The Broncos decided to go with journeyman Teddy Bridgewater. He will have his hands full against a good Giants’ defense. A healthy Saquon Barkley will go a long way in deciding the success of New York this season. In the opener, he looks fresh. NYG 24 DEN 17

Green Bay at New Orleans – The Packers will face the Saints in Jacksonville due to Hurricane Ida. Instead of Rodgers vs Brees, New Orleans will have Jameis Winston under center to being the post Brees era. Green Bay has an easy time of it in a dominant performance. GB 37 NO 23

Miami at New England – The Mac Jones era begins in front of the home faithful vs former QB teammate at Alabama – Tua Tagovailoa. The rookie showed poise and growth in the preseason but will face a tough test to start his career. Tagovailoa’s name has been bandied about in Deshaun Watson trade rumors which may be much ado about nothing but no doubt had impacted him and the team as a whole. Both quarterbacks have a lot to prove – the battle of the Bama quarterbacks goes to Jones. NE 27 MIA 23

SNF: Chicago at Los Angeles Rams – Bears fans were hoping rookie Justin Fields would get the start – instead journeyman Andy Dalton will be under center. Given the opponent, it may be wise to throw Dalton to the wolves. Matthew Stafford will make a big splash in his Los Angeles debut, the Rams cruise. LAR 31 CHI 16

MNF: Baltimore at Las Vegas – Pundits claim the league has “figured out” Lamar Jackson and the Ravens yet somehow they managed to win a playoff game after an 11-5 regular season. The Raiders appear to have taken a step back – especially on the o-line. The atmosphere will be electric in Sin City but Baltimore’s run game controls the clock and the crowd. BALT 27 LV 23