By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Liberty Park in Hillsboro was the host on Saturday, Sept, 4 for the 2021 Ohio Classic, pitting cross-country runners from 14 schools in competition in four races, middle school girls, middle school boys, high school girls, and high school boys.

In the high school girls race, which consisted of 45 runners, Adams County produced a champion as Peebles sophomore Samantha Seas outdistanced the field with a winning time of 20:25 in her first outing of the fall.

Also from Adams County and in the high school girls race were: Emma Hurst, Manchester (28th, 29:13), Kayley Edmisten, Peebles (32nd, 30:33), Gabrielle Arnett, Manchester (36th, 31:14), and Jayden Breeze, Manchester (44th, 38:44).

The middle school girls race consisted of 55 runners and the highest finisher from Adams County was Peebles eighth grader Tiffany Burns, who placed 34th with a time of 18:35. Burns’ teammate and classmate Kiera Scott finished 46th (21:49).

Sixty three runners toed the start line for the middle school boys race and placing third overall was Peebles eighth grader Grady Myers with a time of 12:30, while Manchester eighth grader Ryan Butcher-Raines earned a medal with a fifth place finish and a time of 13:04. Also part of the middle school boys competition were: Aiden Jones, Manchester (24th, 14:49), Austin Jones, Manchester (31st, 15:19), Landon Doyle, Manchester (39th, 15:58), James Mullins, Manchester (45th, 17”02), Nash Grooms, Peebles (46th, 17:07), and Traevyn Hilderbrand, Manchester (50th, 17:36).

Finally, in the high school boys race with 87 runners on the course, Manchester sophomore Connor Darnell was the top finisher from Adams County, placing ninth overall in a time of 19:15. Also earning medals were a pair of Peebles runners- Hayden Crum was 11th with a time of 19:50, while junior Carter Vogler was 16th with his time of 20:06.

Also competing in the high school boys race were: Grant McClanahan, Manchester (33rd, 22:01), Ethan Roland, Manchester (37th, 22:36), Bradyn Jones, Manchester (39th, 22:38), Braden McCann, Peebles (62nd, 26:04), Alexavier Scott, Peebles (66th, 26:46), Gage Grooms, Peebles (70th, 27:24), and Devin Montgomery, Manchester (79th, 30:44).