News Release

September is National Preparedness Month — a time dedicated to raising awareness and educating communities on the importance of being prepared for an emergency or disaster. AEP Ohio is encouraging its customers to stay ahead of the curve and follow these simple steps to prepare for the unexpected and keep safe.

• Plan ahead. Develop a disaster plan for you and your family. Decide now what you’ll do if there’s an emergency or extended power outage and practice together as a family. Also, in the event of a disaster, be sure to contact family, friends and neighbors who are elderly or have medical conditions to ensure that they are safe.

• Assemble a kit. Get in front of the unexpected by putting together an emergency preparedness kit that includes (at minimum) non-perishable food, water, a flashlight, batteries, a battery-powered radio, a first aid kit, any necessary medications, extra cash and maps of your area.

• Stay connected. Check your local forecasts on a daily basis and, if you’re away from home, know your exact location so you can easily track weather reports in your area. Download the AEP Ohio mobile app to report outages and stay up-to-date on restoration efforts in the event of severe weather.

• Stay away, stay alive. Always remember, all downed lines are dangerous — they carry an electric current that can cause serious or even fatal injuries. If you encounter a fallen wire, keep yourself and others far away, and call 911 and AEP Ohio immediately.

Visit AEPOhio.com/Safety and Ready.gov for more information.