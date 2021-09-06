Nancy J. Patton, 82, of Manchester, passed away Monday, Sept. 6, 2021 at the Adams County Manor in West Union. She was born May 12, 1939 in Noble, Kentucky, daughter of the late Cecil and Eva Miller Sizemore. She was the widow of the late Dennis Patton Sr., who passed away in 1999. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Dennis Patton Jr.; and siblings, Maggie, Wanda, South, Charlie and Delmar.

Nancy is survived by her children, Thelma Wagner, Wilma (Steve) Shear, Ann (Doug) Barner and Quinton (Vicki) Noble; grandsons, Landon Patton, Timmy Wagner and Emery Wagner; five great-grandchildren; and her brother, Ted Sizemore.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from noon until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 at the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester. Burial will follow at the Manchester Cemetery.