Commissioners hold Aug. 16 meeting

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on Aug. 16, 2021 at the Government Center with the following members present: Diane Ward, Barbara Moore and Ty Pell. The meeting was called to order by President Ward and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Pastor Larry Hoop. Common Pleas Court Administrator Veronica Grooms was present for the session.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the minutes. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the bills for payment. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the transfer of funds. Vote: All aye.

Kayla Bowman, Fiscal Officer, and Teresa Blythe, Mayor, Village of Manchester, met with the board to discuss the contract with the Manchester EMS. Due to a decrease in tax revenue, the department is asking for additional funding to increase their staffing numbers. Discussion included the county has covered dispatch, auditor and treasurer fees and the contract agreement has remained the same when the tax base revenue has reduced considerably. The issue will be taken under further advisement.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to authorize application for federal funding through the June 2021 Airport Rescue Grants Allocation for the Adams County Alexander Salamon Airport in the amount of $32,000.00 and to authorize President Ward to sign documents on behalf of the county.

JFS Director Angela Richmond met with the board to discuss the following issues: Back-to-School Program; First Stop Fraud Investigations; ARP Funding/Additional equipment needed to supplement remote work.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to enter into executive session to discuss potential litigation with EMS Directors Peggy McCleese and Adam Dozier at 9:46 a.m. in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (3). Vote: All aye. Commissioner Pell reconvened the meeting at 10:03 a.m.

The board met with ECD Director Holly Johnson to discuss the following issues: Economic Development Administration Federal Grant; FEMA Grant; Adams County Training Center mural sponsorship by anonymous donor; Winchester Industrial Park groundbreaking ceremony.

Donnie Swayne, Dog Warden, met with the board to discuss the following issues: Adoption Event- September 11, 2021 at West Union TSC; Fuel Expense; Tag checking issue that will be followed up with Assistant Prosecutor.

The board discussed the proposed Quiverheart Preserve in Meigs Township, Payment In Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) proposal and the Foundation that would administer the funds.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to enter into executive session to discuss potential litigation with EMS Directors Peggy McCleese and Adam Dozier and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dana Whalen at 11:00 a.m. in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (3). Commissioner Pell reconvened the meeting at 11:38 a.m.

Assistant Prosecutor Dana Whalen met with the board to discuss the following legal issues: ARC Quiverheart PILOT proposal; Adams County Training Center mural agreement; Children Services behavioral health.

Adams County Regional Medical Center CEO Alan Bird, CFO Pete Dagenbach and CNO Rachel Cummings met with the board to discuss the second quarter review. Discussion also included updates on two current off-site clinics (Georgetown and Winchester) and two proposed off-site clinics (Mt. Orab and West Union), UC Partnership and specialty physicians, market share statistics and national medical staffing shortages.

The session was adjourned to attend the Winchester Industrial Park groundbreaking ceremony.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to adjourn.