Betty Young, 80, of Manchester, passed away Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 at the Adams County Manor in West Union. She was born Oct. 3, 1940 in West Union, daughter of the late Sim and Carol White DeMint. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Charlie Young. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter Cheryl Maddox; her son, Mike Young and a sister, Mary Ruth.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her beloved grandchildren, Lindsey Richardson and husband Sean, Emily Young, and Kyle Maddox and wife Megan; great-grandchildren, Eli Jones, Abrah Nicholson, Noah Maddox and Aubrey Maddox; siblings, Judy Shupert, Cindy Lewis, Dick DeMint and wife Shirley, and Jerry Sean DeMint and wife Linda.

Family and friends are invited to Mrs. Betty’s visitation from 5 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 at the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester. Pastor Dale Little will officiate. Cremation will follow the services.