Jesus: He came for us

“You see, at just the right time, when we were still powerless, Christ died for the ungodly. Very rarely will anyone die for a righteous person, though for a good person someone might possibly dare to die. But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us. Since we have now been justified by his blood, how much more shall we be saved from God’s wrath through him! For if, while we were God’s enemies, we were reconciled to him through the death of his Son, how much more, having been reconciled, shall we be saved through his life! Not only is this so, but we also boast in God through our Lord Jesus Christ, through whom we have now received reconciliation.” Romans 5:6-11

In my Bible class, I was explaining the message of the Bible to my seventh and eighth graders. A quick summary of the message of the Bible is God has created all of us intentionally with the desire to have an intimate relationship with us. He sent Jesus to pay the price of our sins and make a way to connect with God.

As I explained this, the weight of that message settled on me in a fresh way. How great is the love of my Savior that He would leave His place of glory with the Father for my sake and yours. How faithful He was to live a sinless life while on this ravaged earth. How amazing His determination to stay on that cross and feel the wrath of a righteous judge and taste the punishment reserved for us in order to save us.

While I teach about the wonders of God the Father, Jesus our Savior, and the Holy Spirit, I pray that each of my students learn the joy of a relationship with God. I look at their unique faces and know the love He has for them. He designed each one. He has a special purpose for each child. I know He wants to hold them under His protective wings, shower them in grace, cover them in mercy, and lift them up from adversity. My, how His love for them is great. I hope that my community and the world realizes this truth too. Jesus Came for every single one of us. There is no hopeless soul. There is no sin too great. There is nothing that the power of Jesus’ blood can’t cover.

I am so thankful for my Jesus and the plan of redemption God has bestowed on humanity. Be the light my friends. Share Jesus because He is the only antidote this world needs. Before we knew we needed Him, He came. Before we were born, He came. Before we realized His worth, He came. Thank the Lord, He came.

I love the song “My Jesus” by Anne Wilson. Let these words be both an exhortation and a challenge this week. “He makes a way where there ain’t no way. Rises up from an empty grave. Ain’t no sinner that he can’t save. Let me tell you ‘bout my Jesus. His love

is strong and his grace is free. And the good news is I know that he can do for you what he’s done for me. Let me tell you ‘bout my Jesus. And let my Jesus change your life.”

“Therefore, since we have been justified through faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ, through whom we have gained access by faith into this grace in which we now stand. And we boast in the hope of the glory of God. Not only so, but we also glory in our sufferings, because we know that suffering produces perseverance; perseverance, character; and character, hope. And hope does not put us to shame, because God’s love has been poured out into our hearts through the Holy Spirit, who has been given to us.” Romans 5:1-5.