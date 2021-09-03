Rapid rise to the top, Indians look to repeat SOIL title run

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The rapid ascension of the Peebles football program reached an apex in 2020 as the Indians high school squad claimed its fist Super Bowl title in the Southern Ohio Independent League, rolling through a one-loss season that culminated in a 14-12 SOIL championship game victory over West Union. The Indians are geared to go for a repeat in 2021, loaded with talent with a roster that only sees one senior.

“Last year everyone kind of knew that we were the up and coming team,” said Peebles head coach Mike McDonald. “ We were kind of a target for teams last season but we did a really good job, won the championship, but this year will be a little bit different. Our kids now know how good we can be. In 2019 we lost three seniors, in 2020 we lost three seniors, and this year we have just one senior (Matthew Hudgel), leaving our core group as our junior class.”

That solid and mostly experienced junior class includes Tyler McDonald, Sean Copley, Zane Knechtly, Jayden Abbott, Bransyn Hopkins, Hunter Meade, Michael Hudgel, Sol-Beech Turner, and Dallas Wilkinson, a group that played a huge part in the Peebles success of last season.

“The best part is that we lost the three seniors, but we actually gained a bunch of freshman and kids new to the program,” said Coach McDonald. “We started the season last year with 18 kids, ended with 17, and now we are in the mid 20’s as far as our numbers go. We can actually cover both sides of the ball at practice which is huge as far as practice goes. I;m extremely excited about this year’s group of kids . Last year is done, that team won the championship but will never happen again, and I’ve explained that to these guys over and over. Now we have to win as ‘this’ team. It’s time to move on and earn what you think you deserve.”

One of the weapons that Coach McDonald has in his arsenal is one that would be the envy of coaches anywhere, a young man who many consider the top athlete in the area in Knechtly, who was the SOIL Player of the Year in 2020 and barring injury, the favorite to repeat with that award. The junior standout excels on both sides of the ball, handling the quarterback spot and a linebacker slot on defense, where he seems to always be near the ball in some fashion.

“Zane is the most talented player in this league and I don’t have any problems saying that,” says McDonald. “What makes Zane’s job so much easier is our big guys up front. Our bug guys understand their jobs and roles. They know they get little credit for what they do but just enjoy what they get from playing the game. A lot of the spoils that come Zane’s way are because of our offensive line.”

“Everyone was shooting for us last year and no one really likes us, so they’ll definitely be doing that this year,” says the Peebles signal-caller. “I’ll keep relying on my teammates, nothing happens without them. The weapons I have and the people I have blocking for me, it all ties together and it works. My goals are to have an undefeated season and bring home another championship.”

Both Coach McDonald and his QB praised the offensive line, some big fellows who McDonald in the past has referred to as road graders.

According to the head coach, Tyler McDonald will be the starting center, freshman John Nichols is going to be the right guard, sophomore Jayden Williams will be at left guard, with sophomore Ryan Scott at left tackle and senior Sean Copley mans the right tackle spot.

“Jayden (Williams) played with us last year, brand new to football, and he has made huge improvements,” said Coach McDonald. “He worked hard in the offseason and absolutely secured his starting spot on the line. I’m really proud of the work he did in the offseason. Ryan (Scott) was a freshman last year and has also made great strides.”

With the big o-line in front of him, Knechtly will also have some talent behind him when the Peebles offense lines up, with Matthew Hudgel at fullback and Jayce West at halfback serving as the two main ball carriers with sophomore T.J. Green also expected to grab a carry here and there. The Indians lost a great wide receiver in the graduated Wyatt Cluxton, and filling his spot was a major concern for the Peebles coaching staff.

“We’ve got freshman Brandon Rayburn to help fill the spot, and we have Dallas Wilkinson, new to football but who I think is going to be an outstanding wide receiver,” said Coach McDonald. “Dallas can run like the wind and he has a great set of hands.”

On defense, expect the Indians to try and give teams a lot of different looks, whether it be different blitzes or whatever, according to the head coach. On teams with smaller rosters, the same names pop up on both sides of the ball, which is not a bad thing with the wealth of Peebles athletes.

“Jayden (Abbott) and Michael (Hudgel) will be our two defensive ends,” says the head coach. “As far as I’m concerned they are the two best defensive ends in the league. Matthew (Hudgel) does a great job at inside linebacker but again it starts up front. Our offensive line is huge and our defensive line is huge. We like to rotate in and out a lot of defensive linemen, but the big guys are the ones who make it happen.”

The early season has already been a mess for the teams in the SOIL, as all action has been shut down at press time by the growing COVID issues. The Indians have managed to get in only one contest, a 31-12 win over Southern Buckeye back on Aug. 20. What comes next for Peebles and all the county teams in the SOIL is still a mystery.

“I think with what we have this year, I expect more of the same in out league play,” says McDonald. “I won’t say we are going to win every game or the championship, we just take everything from week to week. I can only predict that we will do our absolute best from week to week and take it from there. You never know how a season really might go.”

“I’m super happy for this town and these boys for getting the recognition they do,” adds Coach McDonald. “There is a large group of boys who don’t have the option of playing other sports and this is their opportunity.We’re always trying to get more kids to come out for football and we will gladly give them the opportunity.”

“Last year set the standards high but I believe in my team and hopefully we can pick up where we left off and be able to achieve more success,” said Peebles senior Matthew Hudgel. “I’m hoping we can go undefeated this year but just to see our numbers grown and be able to get our town and community more into football is always a good thing.”

It would be a major omission to talk about the Peebles football program and not mention the hard work and dedication of Shawn Hudgel, one of the founders and builders of Indians football. Hudgel stepped down from his role as President of the Peebles program, and his replacements (Coach McDonald and his wife Jessica) issued this statement.

“You cannot talk about Peebles football without talking about Shawn Hudgel. He and a small group of supporters set the groundwork in late 2016 for Peebles to start a high school team in 2017 and the program has flourished from there. He added a pee wee program in 2018, a junior high team in 2019, and most importantly, he established our home field, also in 2019. He worked endlessly to make this program happen in Peebles, traveling the country on his personal time and bringing back goal posts and a scoreboard. He has tweaked the coaching staff to bring in men who are knowledgeable about the sport, but also supportive and firm with the kids.”

“He has set the bar high when he passed the program to us this spring. While we look forward to continuing to grow the program, it is only with Shawn’s hard work and dedication that we have a program to build on.”

