By Teresa Carr

Administrative Assistant

From AAA7 August 2021 Caregiver Assistance Newsletter – Infection Control – Hygiene – If someone in your household is an older adult or has certain underlying medical conditions, then all family members should act as if they are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Ways to protect your family members or the people in your care include:

· Stay home as much as possible.

· Keep social distance. Stay at least 6 feet (about 2 arm lengths) apart from others.

· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after you have been in a public place or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

· Don’t touch your eyes, nose, mouth or mask with unclean hands. Clean your hands immediately after touching your face (eyes, nose, mouth) or mask with soap and water or hand sanitizer.

· Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or use the inside of your elbow. Throw used tissues in the trash and immediately wash your hands.

· Clean frequently touched surfaces and any shared items between use like tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, toilets, faucets and sinks with soap and water. Then, use a household cleaner to disinfect (kill germs) the surface. Wear gloves, if possible, when cleaning and disinfecting. Follow the cleaner or disinfectant label directions for use.

· Create good air flow. Open a window and turn on a fan to bring in and circulate fresh air if it is safe and practical to do so.

· Avoid hugging, kissing, or sharing food or drinks with people at increased risk for severe illness in your household.

· Don’t have visitors unless they need to be in your home (e.g., home health nurse). If you do have visitors, before they enter your home, check yourself and others in your household for symptoms of COVID-19 and ask your visitors to do the same. Let your visitors know if you, or anyone in your home, has been exposed to COVID-19 or is sick with COVID-19. Do not allow any sick or exposed visitors to enter your home. Wear a mask, and ask visitors to wear a mask before entering your home.

· Avoid having family members at increased risk care for others in their household. If people at increased risk must be the caregiver, those who are being cared for should stay home as much as possible. Source: Guidance for Large or Extended Families Living in the Same Home (cdc.gov)

The Summer Crisis Program has been continued through September 30, 2021. Please call ABCAP’s office in Winchester, Ohio toll-free at 1-567-268-1009 to use the automated system to schedule a phone appointment. You may use this number 24/7 to make an appointment. Did you know by applying for this program, you are automatically registered for the Winter HEAP program so you don’t have to reapply for State assistance. If you need emergency assistance, due to a disconnect notice or less than a ten day’s supply of fuel, you will be able to apply during Winter Crisis program when it becomes available.

Just A Thought: “With dawn will come the sun and a new day — how often we forget the wonder of that simply because we are accustomed to it!” ~Cid Ricketts Sumner, “Come out, come out, whoever you are!” A View from the Hill, 1957