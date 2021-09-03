NAHS boys soccer on three-game winning streak

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The 2021 season is off to a good start for Coach Ike Wooten and his North Adams Green Devils boys varsity soccer squad. As of press time, the Devils stand at 3-1 after two recent victories.

The North Adams boys began their season by splitting games with a loss to Zane Trace and then a big Southern Hills Athletic Conference win at Eastern Brown. On Thursday, Aug. 26 the Devils traveled to Portsmouth Clay and had no issues with the host Panthers, rolling to a 10-2 victory.

In the win at Clay, Coach Wooten’s squad got two goals each from Cody Hesler, Hunter Brown, and Gage White, and single goals from Cameron Campbell, Lane Wagner, Garrett Bunn, and Cayden Hesler. The Devils passed the ball well in the win, evidenced by three assists from Bunn, two from Cody Hesler, two from Wagner, and single assists from Reece Shelton and Jacob Frost.

In goal, the Devils got three saves apiece from the combination of Michael Mullenix and Cameron Campbell.

“I am pleased with the direction this team is heading,” said Coach Wooten. “The passing and communication is some of the best we’ve ever had. We only have 13 players right now but they’re a tight group who enjoy each other’s company and success.”

The Devils picked up their third win in four tries this season on Saturday, Aug. 28 as they crossed over the Brown County line to face the Western Brown Broncos and came up away with a hard-fought 2-1 triumph that improved their record to 3-1.

North Adams had games scheduled this past week with West Union and Southeastern, both of which were postponed and were slated to be back in action on their home turf on Friday, Sept. 3, hosting the Ripley Blue Jays in SHAC play.