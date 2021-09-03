Greyhounds hoping changes lead to gridiron success

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The 2020 season for the Manchester Greyhounds high school football squad really doesn’t have too many words to describe it. What was set to be a full schedule with some exciting match ups with the other teams in the county turned out to be a scramble just to find games anywhere after the COVID scare invaded high school sports. The Hounds managed to play just five games, only half of a normal schedule, but nothing was normal for all of the 2020 season.

Now it’s a new season and Head Coach Nick Neria and his Greyhounds are back with a full schedule that to this point has not been disrupted. As of press time, the Hounds had played two games and have not gotten off to an ideal start, being outscored 96-8 in road losses at Cincinnati Country Day and Sciotoville East, but there is still plenty of time to right the ship and hope that the changes for this season equate to success.

One of the first changes that people may notice about the 2021 Greyhounds. Gone are the contests with the county rivals, replaced with a more traditional schedule consisting of all OHSAA squads. The schedule from this point on, provided there are no COVID disruptions, includes home games with Miami Valley Christian Academy (Sept. 3), Green (Sept. 10), Racine Southern (Oct. 8), CCPA (Oct. 15), and Federal Hocking (Oct. 22).

The 2021 Greyhounds will be on the road at Middletown Christian (Sept. 17), Hannah, W. Va. (Sept. 24), and South Gallia (Oct. 1).

“ When we scheduled the local schools, we were hoping that those schools would become OHSAA-affiliated a little sooner,” said Coach Neria. “When we realized they were going to have to battle to do that, we had to do what was good for us as far as getting back to playing schools that are OHSAA so we have that opportunity to make the playoffs.”

“The schedule was a little tough to put together when teams back out and then want back in. We tried to find schools that were our same size and that’s not easy to do, but I think it’s a challenging schedule.”

Another change that fans might notice is the Greyhounds making some adjustments to the single wing offense that they have used for the past couple of seasons, an offense that never really clearly identified any position as the quarterback.

“What has happened this season is that we are just spreading out our single wing,” says Coach Neria. “Our plays are still the same, we just have moved guys into different positions. Now instead of everything being a direct snap sometimes we’ll actually just hand it off..sometimes. We’ve taken the guy who was behind the guards and moved him out wide and we moved another guy out wide. Maybe by the end of the season I will classify someone as a true quarterback.”

“We do plan to try and throw the ball a little bit but we had a lot of success running the football last year, What we’re doing now is having one side of our offense looking like the single wing and the other side looking like the spread. Our hope is that teams will have to literally play two defenses against us on every play.”

Manning those positions behind the center and in the skill positions will be junior Aaron Lucas, who moves away from his former spot on the offensive line. Junior Lucas Smith will be one of the players set wide and according to Neria, the team will also use senior Dallas Wages, senior Rylan Bailey, and junior Braiden Brown in the backfield.

“I think we can play with just about anyone but our depth beginning the season does scare me,” said Coach Neria. “That’s definitely something that presents us an issue.” The Hounds sported a roster of somewhere between 18-10 kids as the season began that leaves little margin fo error on the injury front.

The offensive line begins with the biggest player on the team and one of the biggest in Manchester football history in 6’7” senior tackle Lucas Ballinger. “According to the head coach, Ballinger will play on the left side most of the time, junior Dylan Wages will be at tight end, and a combination of kids can see action at tackle, including sophomore Burton Strunk, junior Quentin Lucas, freshman Jace Cooper, and sophomore Logan Neria. The battle is still open for the center position while freshman Brayden Davis will be manning the left guard spot.

“Those kids all know that the harder they work the better chance they have of locking down and holding a starting spot,” says Coach Neria.

On defense, the Hounds will use a lot of the same guys from offense, a smaller roster dictating guys playing 100 snaps a night, including Ballinger.

“When you’re 6’7” and weigh 300 pounds, you can be a difference maker on defense,” says Coach Neria. “The same is true for Rylan (Bailey) at 6’1”, 270 plus pounds. Nobody wants to tackle Rylan on offense and no one would want to block he and Lucas if they are on defense. After that, we have a lot of guys that are all just about the same size, which makes them all interchangeable when we go with three down linemen and three linebackers. We want some of our faster kids out wide and we’ll normally play a 3-3 most of the time but the beauty of our defense is that we might look like a three-man front one time, a four-man front the next. We want to force offenses to make mistakes.”

The Hounds are looking forward to their opening home game, coming up on Friday, Sept. 3, where they will officially open Veterans Stadium. Over the summer, the team the team made a connection with the National Guard and as a result will be wearing special camouflage uniforms for that first home game.

“We just want to be able to compete every week,” says Coach Neria. “My biggest victory last year was actually a loss when the kids lost to Sciotoville East and they were upset and crying after playing their hearts out. That’s what I want them to do every time we hit the field, give it their absolute best. Hopefully we can build on the momentum of the end of last year and though we lost some guys, we have some good players returning and I’m excited about what could happen this year. We’ll be competing against teams that can give us playoff points and I’m anxious to see how things fall.”