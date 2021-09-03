George Franklin Ertel, 48, passed away on Aug. 30, 2021. He was a truck driver for I Supply Company. He enjoyed fishing and playing his guitar.

George was preceded in death by his mother Pauline Ertel and grandparents Pearl Dragoo and Floyd and Bernice Ertel.

George is survived by his children, Michael Pottorf, and Brooklyn and Brianna Kotzbauer; two grandchildren; father Ray Ertel; brothers David (Susan) Potts, Donald (Jennifer) Potts, and Darrell Ertel; and sister Teresa(Rodney) Harper.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Sept. 9 from 6 – 7 p.m. at the Evans Funeral Home in Milford with funeral service to follow at 7 p.m., also at the Evans Funeral Home. Larry Anderson will be officiating.