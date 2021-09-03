Adams County Library News

By Julia McCane-Knox

We now have iPads for in-house use. Check out these devices with your library card to learn a new skill, play games, browse the Internet, and so much more. Some of the apps include PBS Videos and Games, YouTube Kids, Zoom, Webex Meetings, Hoopla, Kanopy, NASA, and Duolingo. No library card? No problem! Go to our website at adamscolibrary.org and click on “E-Library” to sign up today.

Children and teens are invited to attend our outdoor STEM program as Recycling Education Specialist Rachel from Adams Brown Recycling demonstrates how to make recycled paper. The program will be at 3:30 p.m. at each branch on the following days: West Union Library: Monday, Sept. 13; Peebles Library: Tuesday, Sept. 14; North Adams Library: Wednesday, Sept. 15; and Manchester Library: Thursday, Sept. 16.

The Curbside After School Meal Service Program for children, ages 18 and under will begin on Wednesday, September 1. Each child will receive a bag of seven balanced meals for the week along with a craft kit or activity, which children, as well as parents and caregivers, can pick up. To pick up your meals, please call the library upon your arrival and state the child’s full name. The meals for this program are provided by the Children’s Hunger Alliance, an equal opportunity provider. The program will be at 3:30 p.m. at each branch on the following days: West Union Library: Mondays; Peebles Library: Tuesdays, North Adams Library: Wednesdays; and Manchester Library: Thursdays.

The Adams County Public Library offers weekly Storytime for young children, parents, and caregivers at each branch. Join us for reading, crafts, and fun with friends at the library. Preschoolers will learn early learning skills to prepare them for kindergarten. The program is offered at 11 a.m. on the following days at each branch: Manchester Library: Mondays; North Adams Library: Tuesdays; Peebles Library: Wednesdays; and West Union Library: Thursdays.

The After School Program is offered at the branches, as well. Children can join Megan at the Manchester Library each Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. to create crafts while enjoying the great outdoors. In addition, school-age children are welcome to join Allison at the North Adams Library each Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. to make crafts, participate in fun activities, and conduct cool science experiments outside the library. Lastly, children, tweens, and teens are invited to join Sabrena at the Peebles Library each Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. for STEAM-related fun.

Resource Spotlight: Parents, are you looking for games and activities that teach early learning basics? Look no further than World Book’s Early World of Learning. This resource immerses emergent learners in an interactive and playful environment that encourages reading comprehension and mastery of phonetic skills. Early World of Learning is full of stories, videos, songs, and games to provide a firm foundation for 21st-century learning and digital citizenship.

We have a variety of services to fit your needs. If you need to fax, copy, or print documents, just walk into the library or use curbside services for staff assistance. No appointment is necessary. Questions? Stop in or call your local library. We are here to serve you. Manchester Library: (937) 549-3359; North Adams Library: (937) 386-2556; Peebles Library: (937) 587-2085; West Union Library: (937) 544-2591.