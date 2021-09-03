ACCS revives volleyball program

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

For the first time since 2010, the Adams County Christian School has fielded a high school girls volleyball team and the revived Lady Eagles program has split their opening matches of 2021.

On Saturday, Aug. 28, the Lady Eagles opened their season by hosting a tri-match with Carter Christian Academy and Sugar Creek Christian Academy. In their opening match, the ACCS squad defeated Carter Christian 25-22, 25-27, 25-16, the program’s first win on over a decade.

In their second match of the day, the Lady Eagles fell in straight sets to Sugar Creek Christian- 25-11, 25-17, 25-6.

ACCS will be back in action on Tuesday, Sept.7 with a road trip to Goshen, Ohio to battle the Cozzadale Baptist Academy, then will have home matches on Sept. 14 with Hillsboro Christian and Sept. 18 with Sugar Creek Christian.