Last year, I was hired as a second grade teacher. I spent a lot of time getting my room ready and then didn’t even get the chance to use it for anyone but myself because I ended up teaching kindergarten – second grade virtually. But that was okay. That just meant my room would be all set up and ready to go for the next school year.

Kids that age are so sweet. Many days, students would give me a picture they colored, or some little trinket they had made. They would give me ‘air hugs’ and walk with me at recess. They would tell me I was pretty, even on the days they pointed out the whisker under my chin that needed taken care of. Ha! Even virtually, I had bonded with my students and loved it there.

So, when I got the news that I would be moved to the middle school to teach eighth grade this year, I was less than excited. At first, anyway. Not only would I not get to use my room, but I wasn’t sure about taking a leap that big. There is a huge difference between teaching six-yearold students and 13-year old students. But I was given the Language Arts class, which is obviously my thing. Teaching novels and writing would be a lot of fun for me. And, I have a pretty great relationship with my own teenage kids and their friends. I told myself that maybe it wouldn’t be so bad after all.

As I worked over the summer getting another room ready, I thought about the five teenagers in my house and tried and gauge what I might be dealing with in the upcoming year. Mine are often moody. Despite having clean feet, they still have an aroma that I can’t even describe other than the fact that we can smell their shoes before we see them. It’s not uncommon to find a pile of stinky sneakers outside the back door because the stench gags them out of the bedroom. There is a lot of drama, a lot of worry, and plenty of empty food wrappers scattered about. As they grow, they rarely bring me cute little pictures they draw anymore, which is a subtle thing that I didn’t realize I would miss so much.

However, I have to say that through my experiences, I’ve learned that teenagers are pretty amazing. I’ve seen them literally drop everything to run to the aide of a friend in crisis, even in the middle of the night, and even at the expense of their own sleep, time, and gas money. Teenagers are fiercely accepting and empathetic and have been great examples to those of us who tend to be close-minded and set in our ways. Having grown up with social media, where the world is a much smaller place, they have seen a lot. Many have been through a lot. More and more, they use their experiences as a teaching platform to help others not suffer alone.

I’ve seen them take on adult responsibilities, step in as volunteers, and try new things, even when it’s a little scary. They have made dinners, done extra chores, and helped us run errands. We have spent many evenings laughing together on the back porch, and I have soaked up every bit of it. I love to watch each of them develop their own set of values, love of life, and sense of humor.

As I write this, we have only had six days of school, and I can say with 100% certainty that I LOVE teaching eighth grade. Each of the wonderful traits I have seen in my own teenagers, I have already seen in my students, and it is so fun to watch. Standing in the hall as they came in, I witnessed them reaching out to help other classmates figure out stubborn locker combinations, even after they had wrangled with their own. They helped me figure out technology glitches, deliver messages, hand things out, and clean things up. They rallied around a classmate who had to have surgery and surprised them with handmade cards, notes, and treats. They have been respectful and fun.

Some of their burdens are heavy. Class discussions have allowed me to see into their incredible hearts. My bulletin board is filling up with colorful notes describing acts of kindness done for one another. I’ve been invited to their games and can’t wait to go. We have laughed. I’ve come near tears, in a good way. And guess what? I’ve even had a few make me artwork to hang up on the wall. I was so excited! They are extremely talented. When we can do all of that while learning standards and curriculum, it’s an awesome combination.

Yes, I do miss my ‘littles’ from last year, but this leap I was hesitant to take has definitely been a blessing in disguise. Hopefully I’ll still be in eighth grade when my second graders get this far, because the view from the middle school is surprisingly cool. If you have the opportunity to talk with a teenager, do yourself a favor and take time to listen. We can learn so much from this generation.

To my eighth graders, I just want to say thank you for being awesome. It’s going to be a great year.

Have a blessed week, friends!