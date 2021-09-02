Manchester’s Connor Darnell claimed the top spot in the high school boys race at the Ripley XC Invitational. (Provided photo)

By Garth Shanklin

Ripley Bee

Cross country runners from around the area took to the course in Ripley at the 2021 Ripley Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 28.

In the boys’ varsity race, Manchester’s Connor Darnell took first place with a time of 18:30. Williamsburg’s Zach Earley placed second in 18:46 followed by Eastern’s Gabe Moore (19:00).

Logan Owens (Georgetown) finished fourth in 19:17. Bethel-Tate’s Luke Hauserman placed fifth, finishing in 19:18.

The G-Men won the team title, tallying 63 points. New Richmond (70) finished second with Bethel-Tate (84) in third. Ripley’s 129 points were good for fourth overall.

In the girls’ race, North Adams senior Myla Toole took first place, finishing in 19:28. Mason County (KY) had the next two finishers, with Layla Henderson placing second and Elizabeth Lavinder taking third. Williamsburg’s Kaitlyn Gregory placed fourth followed by Mason County’s Paige Decker.

Mason County won the team championship with 35 points. North Adams (61) placed second followed by Georgetown (101). West Union (105) and Bethel-Tate (110) rounded out the top five.

In the junior high boys run, North Adams’ Beau Hesler took first place with a time of 11:39. Bethel-Tate’s Owen Speed finished second in 11:55, one second ahead of Eastern Brown’s Kayne Dotson. New Richmond’s Bacon Geer (12:01) finished fourth, just ahead of Oak Hills’ Colin Klaserner.

Oak Hills won the team championship with 36 points. Eastern Brown took second with 63 followed by New Richmond (83). Ripley (177) finished eighth in the team standings.

Oak Hills’ Aleah Coster won the girls’ race, finishing in 12:21. New Richmond’s Riley Davis placed second in 13:03 followed by Batavia’s Isabel Gehbauer (13:24).

New Richmond’s Vanca Pandey (13:43) took fourth with Oak Hills’ Maeghan Zimmerly (13:44) in fifth.

Oak Hills completed the sweep of the junior high team titles by besting New Richmond by one point (47 to 48). Batavia (84) placed third with Georgetown (88) fourth and Williamsburg (105) fifth.

Adams County Runners

HS Boys (83 runners):

1. Connor Darnell, Manchester (18:30)

12. Garrett Emerson, N. Adams (19:53)

20. Jimmy Hickey, N. Adams (21:10)

28. James Smith, W. Union (21:55)

35. Grant McClanahan, Manchester (22:13)

36. Ethan Roland, Manchester (22:20)

40. Landen Fulton, W. Union (22:47)

53. Bradyn Jones, Manchester (23:48)

59. Skylar Stapleton, N. Adams (24:31)

60. Dalton Fenton, W. Union (24:48)

65. Ben Rothwell, W. Union (25:32)

66. Boston Crawford, N. Adams (25:45)

67. Darius Davis, W. Union (25:48)

80. Devin Montgomery, Manchester (32:31)

HS Girls (70 runners):

1. Myla Toole, N. Adams (19:28)

9. Katelynn Boerger, N. Adams (22:05)

10. McKenna Shelton, N. Adams (22:34)

14. Addie Shupert, W. Union (23:56)

16. Anna Armstrong, N. Adams (24:04)

18. Makenna Armstrong, W. Union (24:11)

22. Sadie Armstrong, W. Union (24:34)

29. Haley Smith, W. Union (25:29)

32. Areena Goon, N. Adams (26:03)

33. Allie McCarty, W. Union (26:17)

38. Sara Boldman, W. Union (27:01)

39. Ainsley Grooms, N. Adams (27:03)

41. Hunter Grooms, N. Adams (27:57)

42. Kaitlyn Vogler, W. Union (28:01)

43. Taylor Shelton, N. Adams (28:32)

45. Gabrielle Arnett, Manchester (29:55)

47. Marcy Shupert, N. Adams (30:24)

56. Shaye Goon, N. Adams (33:42)

59. Addimae Padgett, Manchester (34:22)

62. Emma Hurst, Manchester (35:25)

68. Jayden Breeze, Manchester (39:08)

JH Boys (90 runners):

1. Beua Hesler, N. Adams (11:39)

9. Ryan Butcher-Raines, Manchester (12:40)

20. Aiden Jones, Manchester (13:18)

24. Ian Raines, N. Adams (13:29)

27. Eli Crabtree, Manchester (13:33)

35. Austin Jones, Manchester (14:21)

46. Jake Thatcher, N. Adams (14:53)

48. Jesse Kennedy, N. Adams (14:54)

52. Landon Doyle, Manchester (15:03)

64. Andrew Daley, W. Union (15:48)

65. Jackson Hickey, N. Adams (15:52)

70. Braylon Scarbrough, W. Union (15:56)

76. Maddox Martin, N. Adams (16:34)

79. James Mullins, Manchester (17:25)

JH Girls (71 runners):

7. Lydia Armstrong, W. Union (13:59)

19. Emma Crawford, W. Union (15:16)

37. Bentley Schweickart, N. Adams (17:19)

38. Emma Thatcher, N. Adams (17:41)

62. Jayden Baldridge, W. Union (23:16)

63. Grace DeAtley, N. Adams (23:22)

71. Eve DeMint, W. Union (26:40)

Team Standings:

HS Boys- Georgetown 63, New Richmond 70, Bethel-Tate 84, Ripley 129, Williamsburg 133,

Mason County 136, Batavia 148, Manchester 168), West Union 216

HS Girls: Mason County 35, North Adams 61, Georgetown 101, West Union 105, Bethel-Tate 110, New Richmond 132, Eastern Brown 152, Batavia 203

JH Boys: Oak Hills 36, Eastern Brown 63, New Richmond 83, Manchester 114, North Adams 139, Fayetteville 166, Batavia 176, Ripley 177, Georgetown 209

JH Girls: Oak Hills 47, New Richmond 48, Batavia 84, Georgetown 88,

Williamsburg 105, Eastern brown 107