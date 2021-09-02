Hounds go 0-2 with loss at Sciotoville East

By Jacob Smith

Portsmouth Daily Times

The East Tartans football team couldn’t have asked for much more in their 2021 home opener at Allard Park.

East controlled the ground and both lines of scrimmages in their 40-8 win — scoring five touchdowns and converting each of their team’s five two-point attempts.

The Tartans’ secured their second win in as many weeks to begin the ‘21 campaign, doing so for the first time since the 2016 season when they were unbeaten through the regular season.

Eight different Tartans carried the ball in their 32-point win, including sophomore Cam Justice who carried five times for a team-high 87 yards.

Senior Leviticus Justice added 83 yards on the ground on a team-high seven carries, also finding the end zone twice in the victory. Junior Landehn Pernell scored two touchdowns also, carrying the ball five times for 58 yards.

Junior quarterback Austin Baughman used his legs for two big gains to total 49 yards on the ground. A 21-yard rush with 8:48 left in the second quarter put East ahead of Manchester 22-0 followed by Justice’s conversion on the ensuing two-point attempt to give the Tartans a 24-0 lead.

Keagan Jackson had five carries for 26 yards and himself converted a two-point attempt, while Matthew Flannery ran once for a four-yard gain.

Kaiden Huston and Chris Escamilla each carried the ball once in the fourth quarter for no gain.

East’s defense held strong in the win, allowing only 158 yards on the ground on 34 rushing attempts from the Greyhounds.

The only Manchester score of teh game came late in the game on a touchdown run by Aaron Lucas and a two-point conversion run by Lycas Smith.

The Hounds will be back in action on Friday, Sept.3 in their home opener at Veterans Stadium as they will host Miami Valley Christian Academy in a 7 p.m. kickoff.