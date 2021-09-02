Brown, Reds host ‘My Brother’s Keeper’ students at GABP

News Release

On Monday, Aug. 30, U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) hosted students from My Brother’s Keeper (MBK) chapters from around Ohio at the Great American Ballpark for a unique leadership event with the Cincinnati Reds.

Students from MBK chapters in Dayton, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Lincoln Heights, Springfield, Youngstown and Columbus joined Brown and Reds representatives to engage with local leaders, former Major Leaguers, and each other.

“My Brother’s Keeper is about opening up opportunities for all Ohio students, and we’ve worked with community leaders to launch MBK chapters and partnerships in Cincinnati and across our state,” said Brown. “The Cincinnati Reds have been a great partner to MBK Ohio, working with our office to show more Black and brown kids that there is a whole network of people who want to open doors for you, and nurture your interests and your passions – whatever they may be.”

During a roundtable that included several Reds executives, and Hall of Fame Reds shortstop Barry Larkin, students were able to ask Brown questions and hear from Reds executives about their experiences in baseball management and how to grow and develop as leaders.

“The Reds are excited to participate in the My Brother’s Keeper program and mutually build platforms for future generations to thrive,” said Victor Livisay, Vice President of People & Culture for the Cincinnati Reds. “We welcome the opportunity to support our community and expand robust opportunities on the pathway to success. Serving as a catalyst to help ensure that all youth know they matter and have every opportunity to achieve their dreams is important.”

Since Brown helped launch the statewide MBK coalition in Columbus in 2018, a total of 12 local MBK chapters have opened all over the state.

“My Brother’s Keeper Ohio is all about bringing communities together and opening doors of opportunity for our young people,” said Kyle Strickland, Director, MBK Ohio. “Today’s event showcases the power of community partnerships and our commitment to connect MBK students from across the state to educational, career and community opportunities.”

The MBK students will spend the afternoon learning about other career and leadership opportunities with community partners including Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority (SORTA), Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, the UC1819 Innovation Hub, the University of Cincinnati, and the Cincinnati Fire Department. All MBK members will then end their day at the Great American Ballpark to watch the Reds face the St. Louis Cardinals.

In October 2020, Brown announced a new partnership with the Cincinnati Reds, the Cincinnati Museum Center, and MBK Ohio to provide new virtual programming for students.

In July 2016, Brown and the White House Chair of the “My Brother’s Keeper” Task Force helped launch a local initiative to prepare students for college and career readiness in Cleveland. The goal was to ensure that all youth receive a quality high school education and graduate with the skills and tools needed to advance to postsecondary education or training.

My Brother’s Keeper was started by President Obama as a national initiative to address opportunity gaps facing boys and young men of color, and to ensure all young people reach their full potential.