Another football successs story

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Proving again that football in Adams County can be a springboard to future success, former North Adams Green Devils Elijah Madden recently graduated from Marine Boot camp on Aug. 20. The former All-League guard and defensive end now moves on to Advanced Infantryman Training.

In a message to his former coach at North Adams, Justin Schmitz, Madden expressed his appreciation for the lessons learned while playing football.

“I managed to leave Boot Camp with the three most important things, a first class combat fitness score, an expert rifleman qualification, and a war dog mentality. No doubt the lessons you taught me along he way helped me to this point.”

“Elijah had a rough start as a kid,” said Coach Schmitz. “His mother passed away when he was in the fifth grade. His grandpa Ross ended up taking him in when he was in the sixth grade, which was the first year we started football. I’ll never forget he and his grandfather walking up to me at one of our very first practices to ask if he could sign up. He was clumsy and not very athletic but he worked his tail off and completely bought in to the vision we set for our program. When he got to high school, he and I would start our days off at 5:30 a.m. in the weight room along with some of his teammates, then come back in the evenings to help spot the second half of the team during evening lifts.”

“His grandmother passed away during his senior year and our team dedicated the 2019 season to her, and that was our first winning season here at North Adams. He was no doubt one of our best leaders on that team. He embodied everything you want in an offensive lineman.”

“Football really changed this kid’s life,” adds Schmitz. “We are so proud of him and can’t wait to see all the great things he will accomplish in the future.”