Adding more fiber to your diet

By Marsha McCormick

SNAP-Ed PA, OSU Extension, Adams County

Most Americans only get about half the recommended amount of dietary fiber each day. Dietary fiber is the part of plant foods that the body cannot digest or absorb. It is found naturally in plant-based foods including whole grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts, and beans. The typical American diet high in fast foods like pizza, french fries, burgers, fried chicken, and sweets, but does not include much fiber. We tend to choose foods that are easy to purchase and prepare that taste good but are low in fiber.

Diets rich in fiber are associated with many health benefits. Fiber helps you feel full longer, which helps prevent overeating and hunger between meals. Therefore, it is helpful in helping to maintain a healthy weight. Soluble fiber, which is found in oatmeal, beans and flaxseed can help lower bad cholesterol levels. Dietary fiber can also help control blood sugar levels because it slows down the digestion of food and keeps blood sugar from rising too quickly. Fiber adds bulk to your stools which keeps waste moving through your intestines and prevents constipation. A high-fiber diet is believed to help reduce the risk of colon and rectal cancers.

The amount of fiber recommended for you each day depends on your total calorie needs. On average, adult women should get 21 to 25 grams per day and adult men should aim for 30 to 38 grams per day. Most of us get about 14 grams per day.

Try to get more fiber throughout the day by starting your day with a high fiber cereal or oatmeal with fruit and nuts. At lunch time focus on salads, whole grains, and whole fruit. Dinner can include a variety of whole grains like whole wheat pasta, brown rice, and whole wheat bread. Include plenty of vegetables and salads and focus on plant-based proteins several times a week like dried beans, split peas, or lentils for your evening meal.

For snacks, include high fiber fruits likes apples, oranges and pears or raw vegetables with hummus. A trail mix with nuts, whole grain cereal and dried fruit can also boost your fiber intake.

When increasing fiber in your diet, do so gradually and be sure to drink plenty of water to avoid digestive problems as your body adjusts to this healthier lifestyle. For more information contact me at mccormick.3@osu.edu or call the Adams County Extension Office at (937) 544-2339.