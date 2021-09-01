Dolores J. Baldwin, 87, of West Union, Ohio, died Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 at Meadowview Regional Medical Center. She was born Aug. 26, 1934 in Arnheim. She was preceded in death by parents Leslie and Mariba (Lawson) Vaughn; one son, Jerry Owen Baldwin; and one brother, Howard Vaughn.

She is survived by two sons, Martin Wendell (Linda) Baldwin of West Union and Kenneth Eugene (Essie) Baldwin of West Union; three daughters, Garnet Faith (Randy) Rothwell of West Union, Nanette Poteet (Terry) Crager of Ewing, Kentucky and Regina Baldwin of West Union; two brothers, Thomas Vaughn of Cincinnati and Charles Vaughn of Sardinia; 13 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; and seven great-great grandchildren.

The public visitation is from 12 – 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The public funeral is 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, also at the Lafferty Funeral Home. Pastor Clarence Abbott will officiate.

The public interment is at the West Union Cemetery.

