David Bryant, age 37 years of Seaman, Ohio passed away Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. David was born Nov. 4, 1983 in Adams County to Eileen and the late William Bryant.

Survivors include his mother Eileen Bryant of West Union; life partner Elizabeth Lewis of West Union; two daughters, Alli Bryant and Colleen Bryant, both of West Union; one son, Auston Bryant of West Union; sister Sarah Bryant of Buford; two brothers, Glenn Bryant of Hillsboro and John Bryant of Seaman; and his in-laws Eugene and Mary Lewis of West Union.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 at noon at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Father Craig Best officiating. Burial will follow in the Tranquility Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the services.