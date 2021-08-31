Press Release

There are more ways than ever to get a COVID-19 test in Adams and Brown counties, but Adams County Regional Medical Center (ACRMC) wants to remind residents that the emergency room is for emergencies. There are easier and less expensive ways to get testing completed while keeping the emergency room available for those in emergent situations.

Recently, ACRMC has had an increase in COVID-19 cases caused by the delta variant making the demand for COVID-19 testing rise.

“With the increase in COVID-19 cases, we have had an increase in residents coming into the emergency department for COVID-19 testing,” said Rachel Cummings, Chief Nursing Officer. “We believe getting a COVID-19 test is a vital tool to use against the spread of this virus, even if you have mild symptoms or think you’ve been exposed and want the peace and mind. We encourage residents to use the many COVID-19 testing sites available in the community and leave the emergency department available for those urgent health needs.”

ACRMC will continue to offer the ACRMC COVID-19 Drive-Thru testing clinic at its main campus located at 230 Medical Center Drive in Seaman. Those wishing to be tested at this location will need an order from their family medical provider.

In addition, ACRMC Family Medicine in Georgetown, West Union, and Winchester will continue to offer pull-up testing. Upon arrival at an ACRMC Family Medicine location, patients will park in the designated parking space and call the number located on the COVID-19 signage and a member of the ACRMC Family Medicine staff will attend to them. If the patient does not have an order from their family medical provider, a telehealth visit can be performed with an ACRMC Family Medicine medical provider.

