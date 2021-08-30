The men’s basketball program at Shawnee State will be hosting the 2021 SSU Coaches Clinic next month — a one-day event for all interested coaches and staff members who wish to attend — at Waller Gymnasium.

The clinic, which will be held from 6 – 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, will cost $40 per coach and $150 per staff.

Speakers and topics are listed below. The speakers will be 2021 NAIA National Championship head coach DeLano Thomas, Miami University head coach Jack Owens, Ohio State associate head coach Ryan Pedon, and Elizabeth City State (N.C.) head coach Shawn Walker all speaking at the event.

2021 SSU Coaches Clinic

• 6 – 6:45 p.m. – Jack Owens, head coach, Miami University: Covering ballscreens

• 6:45 – 7:30 p.m. — Ryan Pedon, associate head coach, Ohio State University: Ohio State offensive concepts

• 7:30 – 8:15 p.m. — Shawn Walker, head coach, Elizabeth City State (N.C.): Transition

• 8:15 – 9 p.m. — DeLano Thomas, head coach, Shawnee State University: Developing an inside attack

For further information about the clinic, interested coaches or staffs can contact the basketball office at (740) 351-3250 or Shawnee State assistant coach Jack Trainer at (740) 708-4632.

