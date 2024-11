Shawn David Rothwell, age 42 years of Williamsburg, Ohio passed away Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Shawn was born Oct. 16, 1978 in Adams County. Ohio to the late Linda Rothwell.

Survivors include a son, Shawn Michael Rothwell; girlfriend Bobbie Vance of Williamsburg; aunts Karen Boldman and Lola Baldwin of West Union; and uncle Randy Rothwell of Manchester.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union has been entrusted with handling the cremation arrangements for the family.