Mary (DeMint) Curtis, 79, of West Union, Ohio, died Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 at the Adams County Manor in West Union. She was born Aug. 27, 1942 in Springfield, Ohio to the late Harley and Ethel DeMint. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by infant son, Robert Allan Curtis; and two brothers, Marty and Clifton DeMint.

She is survived by two sons, Gary Lee Cutis of Portsmouth and Larry Wayne Curtis of Dayton; seven grandchildren, Chrystal, Robert, Levi, Larry II, Sonya, Korenza, and Chance; eight great grandchildren; and three sisters, Sandra (Jim) Brumley, Brenda (Frank) Rowe and Rita (Steve) Slack.

The public visitation is 12 – 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The public funeral is at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 2 2021, also at the Lafferty Funeral Home. Pastor Danny Welch will officiate.

The public interment is at the Kirker Cemetery in West Union.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.