Junior Fair Beef BBQ is Thursday

The 2021 Jr Fair Beef BBQ will be Thursday Sept. 2 from 4:30 – 7 p.m. at the Ohio Valley CTC, once again a drive- thru only event. Enter Lloyd off of SR 125, drive north on Lloyd Road and turn into the West Union High school student parking lot then to the front of West Union High School, wherethere will form two lines and proceed to the front of the Vocational School to have your meals delivered to your car.

Purchase your tickets from the sales staff standing on the sidewalk. The menu will be the same as always, roast beef sandwiches, cole slaw, baked beans, and potato chips. The meals will be prepared by the BBQ Staff, put in carry-out boxes and staged in front of the CTC entrance ready to present to you as you pull forward. Adult tickets (2 sandwiches) are $10 and child (1 sandwich) is $7.

Since the first BBQ in 1963 all profits go to Junior Fair improvements on the Adams County Fairgrounds. Improvements in the past include helping with the first (old) show arena, rabbit and poultry barns, horse barn, cattle barn, black topping the roads, new show arena, pens for the sheep barn, and pens for the goat barn.

1,200 pounds of choice beef rounds will be wrapped and placed in a 42 foot long by 4 feet wide and 4 feet deep earthen pit where 5 cord of firewood has produced 2 feet of red-hot coals. It will be covered and slow cook for 12 hours. At 3:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoonm the pit will be uncovered, and the meat will be brought to the CTC where it is sliced and made into sandwiches.

Remember, drive to WUHS parking lot then follow the double line to the front of the CTC. If you have questions call Corbett Phipps at (937) 205-0842.