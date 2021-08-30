Ida Mae Forsythe

da Mae was born in West Union, Ohio, on March 26, 1925, the daughter of the late Robert and Margaret (Pixley) Swearingen.

In addition to her parents, Ida Mae was preceded in death by her husband, Charles “Chester” Forsythe, who died on Sept. 26, 2008; a daughter, Beverly Forsythe; a son-in-law, Michael Newman; a brother, Homer Swearingen; and a niece, Jean Little. Ida Mae is survived by her son, Ronald (Carolyn) Forsythe of Amelia; a daughter, Roberta Newman of Winchester, Ohio; a sister, Louise Little of Hillsboro; and a nephew, Russell Little.

Funeral services for Ida Mae were held on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Wesley Chapel Church in Winchester, Ohio. Rick Cole officiated the ceremony and burial followed in the Sugar Tree Ridge Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements were handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, Bradford-Sullivan Chapel.