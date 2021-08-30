Grace M. Samples, age 83 years of Rarden, Ohio, passed away Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Grace was born June 12, 1938 in Adams County, Ohio to the late James and Laura (Williams) Graham. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Debbie Adkins; sister Nellie Abbott; and brother James Graham Jr.

Survivors include four daughters, Gail Sandlin and Bill of Blue Creek, Ohio, Mary Samples of Peebles, Ohio, Darlene Grooms of Peebles, Ohio, and Patty Sandlin and Mike of Somerset, Kentucky; nine grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and several great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Gospel Light House Church. Burial will follow in the East Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.