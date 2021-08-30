Angela Lynn (Jones) Holsinger, 38, of West Union, Ohio, died Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 at her residence. She was born Dec. 12, 1982 in Tampa, Florida. She is preceded in death by mother, Lois Ann Holsinger and step father, John Holsinger.

She is survived by one son, Wyatt Matthew Traylor of West Union; one sister, Rachel Hayslip of Aberdeen; two step sisters, Dixie and Joann; many aunts and uncles and several friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc., P.O. Box 5, West Union, Ohio 45693.

The public visitation is from 12 – 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The public funeral is at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, also at the at Lafferty Funeral Home. Reverend Alice Baird will officiate.

The public interment is at the Manchester Cemetery.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.