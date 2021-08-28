By Marsha McCormick

SNAP-Ed PA

OSU Extension, Adams County

Tomatoes are in season which makes them plentiful, affordable, and delicious this time of year. Tomatoes are high in vitamin C for healthy gums, skin, and blood. They are a good source of potassium which can help maintain normal blood pressure. They also contain the antioxidants lycopene, which may help prevent certain types of cancer, and lutein, which can reduce our risk of vision problems as we age.

If choosing tomatoes to eat raw at the farmer’s market, look for well-formed tomatoes that are reasonably free from blemishes. They should be firm, but not hard, and have a sweet subtle aroma. Imperfect tomatoes can be used in cooking after cutting away any bruised areas or growth cracks. Store ripe tomatoes at room temperature away from sunlight. Green tomatoes can be ripened at room temperature or placed in a paper bag to ripen more quickly, unless you prefer to eat fried green tomatoes.

There are many varieties to choose from and endless ways to include fresh tomatoes in your diet. Adding a slab of fresh tomato to a hamburger or making it the infamous “T” on a BLT are two of my favorite ways to enjoy them. Of course, they add flavor and an extra boost when added to any sandwich and some of us have been known to use fresh tomatoes as a standalone item in a sandwich. Tomatoes add color and flavor to many salads including those made with salad greens or pasta. Another seasonal favorite is a tomato, cucumber, and onion salad.

Cooked tomatoes are a staple in soups, salsa and casseroles or can be stewed or used in sauces. An easy baked tomato side dish can be made by slicing tomatoes about a half inch thick, sprinkling them with seasoned breadcrumbs and Parmesan cheese, and baking at 350 degrees until the tomatoes are soft.

If you have an abundance of cherry tomatoes from your garden, try making a healthy snack by making mini kabobs on toothpicks with tomatoes, cheese, and your favorite deli meat. You can stuff cherry tomatoes with cottage cheese, chicken salad, or tuna salad for a refreshing appetizer or just eat them by the handful.

Take advantage of tomato season by adding some to your meals and snacks this week. For more information contact me at mccormick.3@osu.edu or call the Adams County Extension Office at (937) 544-2339.