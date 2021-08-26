Dragons down North Adams 24-7 in SOIL opener

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Freedom Field in West Union was the site of the 2021 Southern Ohio Independent League opener between the host West Union Dragons and their visitors, the North Adams Green Devils. The Friday, Aug. 20 “Battle for the Victory Bell” contest between the two rivals was another hard-fought battle and it was the Dragons who rallied from an early deficit to open their season on the plus side of the ledger, downing the visiting Devils 24-7.

Defense dominated early in Friday’s game as the first four possessions ended in either a turnover on downs or a forced punt. That took up the clock in the first period and a West Union drive that rolled over into the second stanza ended in an interception by North Adams; Isaac Rogers. The Devils capitalized on the takeaway with a 9-play drive that culminated with a touchdown run by Avery Anderson. The point after was good giving North Adams a 7-0 advantage.

The next three possessions of the second quarter ended in punts and the Devils took that 7-0 advantage into the halftime intermission.

The Dragons opened the third period with a 14-play scoring drive that ended in a Chris Steed scoring run and a two-point conversion run by Domonic Webb that put the home team up 8-7.

North Adams too possession and drove the ball to the West Union 14 where the drive stalled and a field goal attempt was unsuccessful. Later in the quarter, the Dragons’ defense recovered a fumble at midfield and their offense drove the 50 yards in eight plays, getting a TD run and a conversion run from Webb to make it 16-7 as the third quarter closed.

In the fourth quarter, a punt return set up the Devils in good field position but their drive ended in a turnover on downs at the West Union 22. The Dragons then responded with a 13-play clock-eating drive that ended with a game-clinching 23-yard touchdown run by Webb, followed by a two-point conversion run from Matthew Hurley with just 1:23 to play. The Devils had possession as the clock ran out and the Dragons had defended their home turf on Opening Night with the 24-7 win.

“I was so proud of our team and the way they battled back after a very poor first half,” said West Union head coach Scott McFarland. “We had too many mental mistakes and penalties which come with first-game nerves. I told our team after the game that we grew up as a team tonight in the second half.”

“North Adams played a great game and has some great players, hats off to Coach (Justin) Schmitz. The battle for the bell was truly a battle from start to finish. This game will help us improve by fixing mistakes and gaining game experience for some of our first-year players. This should be another exciting season in the Southern Ohio Independent League.”

The Dragons now get an extra week to prepare for the renewal of their rivalry with the Peebles Indians on Friday, Sept. 3 in Peebles.

North Adams will host their home opener this Friday night (Aug. 27), as those aforementioned Peebles Indians make the trip to Season for a 7 p.m. kickoff.