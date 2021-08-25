Winchester Homecoming Festival coming this weekend

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

The Winchester Homecoming Festival returns this year on Aug. 27-29 to Winchester, Ohio.

Last year, the festival was canceled due to COVID-19.

“Everybody was wanting it to come back. We had a great response when we were getting donations for our raffles. Everybody is happy that it’s coming back. We’ve got a lot of functions going on this weekend that we normally do not have. Everyone is glad to get out and be able see people again,” said Festival Board President Patsy Roberts.

On Friday, the festival kicks off with a community-wide yard sale at 8 a.m.

“At 5:45 p.m., we’ll introduce our Grand Marshals, Kenny and Caryl Shelton. Kenny’s grandparents lived here, and then his parents lived here and graduated here. Kenny and his family moved back here 10 years ago, and ever since, they’ve joined in on community projects and been very helpful. They’re always there to help, especially Kenny. I don’t know what we’d do without him. Caryl is always volunteering. Both of them have been so community-oriented since they’ve moved back here,” said Roberts.

At promptly 6 p.m., the Queens Contest will begin. At 6:45 p.m., the Poplar Ridge Bluegrass Band will be providing musical entertainment. From 6-9 p.m., inflatables and games open.

A new event which is not on the agenda is the garden tractor pull, which starts at 7 p.m.

“All of our bands are local. At 8 p.m., we’ll have Ghost Mountain,” said Roberts. Ghost Mountain is a local acoustic folk-rock band.

On Saturday, the community-wide yard sale continues at 8 a.m., with infant through preteen pageants beginning at 10 a.m.

“At 1 p.m., we have the Winchester First Church of Christ Choir. They sing songs honoring our veterans. We also ask the veterans to come on stage at that time. We have an antique and classic car show at 2 p.m. At this time, since our Winchester High School did not get to have the alumni this year, we are having an open house for them that afternoon from 2-6 p.m. at the gym,” said Roberts.

At 3 p.m., the Liberty Cornet Band will play, offering various types of music such as patriotic, marches, broadway and more. At 4 p.m., Purley Black Chains will take the stage to perform 50s and 60s hits.

“At 5 p.m., we have the Winchester School Tribute. It will be a slideshow of when the school first started in 1895 to when it closed in 1969. There will be music and pictures of the school during those years,” said Roberts.

At 6:45, Honey Hush, a local husband and wife duo will play music from the 40s to today in a stripped-down acoustic style.

“At 8 p.m., we’ll have our historic ghost ride. Some of our earliest marked headstones are from the 1800s. If you go to the cemetery, you see a lot of headstones knocked over, broken or buried. In the last seven years, we have really been working out there, and as you work out there, you see these forgotten people. During our ghost ride, we try to bring awareness about the people that lived here in our past and tell a little bit about their lives. I just happened to run across an article, but this girl was captured by the Native Americans when she was 3-years-old. Her brother was killed at the same time. Somehow later, she got back to her family, married someone from Winchester, came here and had 14 children. They’re buried out here,” said Roberts.

Roberts shared that in the old part of the cemetery, a crypt lies buried in the side of the hill. That crypt used to house bodies during the winter until the ground thawed in the warmer months — spooky!

At the same time, Rebel Sound Club will begin performing, a premier country, rock and pop entertainment group well-established in the area.

On Sunday, The Watchmen, a local gospel group, will begin at noon, followed by country and bluegrass band Backup and Push.

At 3 p.m., the parade will begin. The festival closes at 6 p.m.

“We hope everyone comes out. We have something for everybody. Come out. Everybody should be able to find something that they enjoy,” said Roberts.