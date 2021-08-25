Wenstrup offers support for Gold Star families and fellow veterans

Press Release

Recently, Congressman Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio) offered the following statement for all veterans of the Global War on Terror (GWOT) and Gold Star families:

“I’ve seen and heard from some GWOT veterans and Gold Star families who are hurting and may think their sacrifices and their loved ones’ sacrifices were in vain. I want to reassure them that nothing could be further from the truth. Because of their bravery, service, and sacrifice, the United States has not suffered a major terrorist attack on our homeland in nearly 20 years. Afghan women and girls were able to go to school, run for political office, and be leaders in their communities and abroad. Our nation’s men and women in uniform did the job and did it well. The boots on the ground made a big difference; the suits in politics are who failed.”

If you are a veteran going through a difficult time, please know that we are here for you. If you or a veteran you know are in need of support, please don’t hesitate to seek help. Here are resources you can utilize:

• TAPS National Military Survivor Hotline: (800) 959-TAPS (8277)

• Military OneSource: (800) 342-9647

• Veteran Crisis Hotline: (800) 273-8255 & press 1 or text 838255

• Women Veterans Hotline: (855) 829-6636

• Vet Center Call Center: (877) WAR-VETS (928-8387)

Additionally, if you or someone you know is an American stranded in Afghanistan, or if you are a constituent looking to aid an Afghan SIV applicant stranded in Afghanistan, please call my office at (513) 605 – 1380 or (513) 474 – 7777, and we will do everything we can to help. You can also email your inquiry to OH02EvacHelp@mail.house.gov.