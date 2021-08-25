Lady Dragons volleyball begins season with SHAC win

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Coach Jessica Thompson and her West Union Lady Dragons opened their 2021 season successfully on Friday, Aug. 20 as they hosted the Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

The opener went the way of the hoe team as the Lady Dragons took the straight set win by scores of 25-18, 25-15, 25-20.

“The girls played really well as a team tonight,” said Coach Thompson about the season-opening triumph. “They hustled and picked up plays that we would have lost in previous years. Our team is excited to be back on the court.”

The West Union stat line for Friday’s win looked like this:

• Alexa Rowe- 5 kills, 21 digs

• Maddie Taylor- 4 kills, 19 assists

• Korynne Blanton- 11 kills

• Audrey Weakley- 9 kills

• Ashlah Staten0 12 assists

The Lady Dragons were back on their home court on Monday, Aug. 23, hosting the Northwest Lady Mohawks in non-conference play and suffering a three-set loss that evened their season mark at 1-1. Look for a report on that match in the upcoming weekend edition of The People’s Defender.