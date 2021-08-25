John Raymond Smart, 93 years of age, of Seaman, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center, in Seaman, Ohio.

John was born in Decatur, Ohio, on April 24, 1928, the son of the late John C and Inez (Vanzant) Smart. After serving in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict, John worked as an educator and a farmer. He was a teacher and a principal, as well as a coach at the high school in Seaman, for which he was most proud. He attended the Seaman United Methodist Church. John was a member of the Seaman Masonic Lodge, Post #43; the Model T Ford Club; and the Ohio High School Athletics Coaches Hall of Fame.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy (Bishop) Smart, who passed on May 18, 2021; his son Christopher; and two sisters. He is survived by two daughters, Leslie (Kenny) Lerch, of Hillsboro; and Tracey Jenkins, of Seaman. John will be missed by his four grandchildren.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Thursday, August 26, 2021, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm, at the Lewis-Sullivan Chapel, in Seaman, Ohio.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, August 27, 2021, at 10:00 am, at the Lewis-Sullivan Chapel, with Larry Anderson officiating. Burial will follow at the Coss Cemetery, in Belfast, Ohio.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, Lewis-Sullivan Chapel.