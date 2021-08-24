Rosalie “Rose” Delaney, 83, of Leesburg, Florida died Monday, Aug. 16, 2021 at AdventHealth Waterman in Tavares, Florida. She was born Sept. 16, 1937 in Versailles, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by parents Conley and Bulha Caldwell; husband, Esby Delaney; one son, Conley Lee Delaney and several brothers and sisters.

Rose is survived by one son, David Delaney (Sonya) of Peebles; three daughters, Rose Mobbs (Bernie) of Palm Coast, Florida, Priscilla McClanahan (Marion) of Tavares, Florida and Kate Blankenship (Mike) of Peebles; one brother, Walter Kidd (Lucy) of Kentucky; one sister, Judy Finn of Kentucky; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The public visitation is 1 – 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 at the Evergreen Baptist Church in Peebles.

The public funeral is at 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 , also at the Evergreen Baptist Church. Pastor Bill Ryan will officiate.

The public interment is at the Evergreen Cemetery in Peebles.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. of West Union is serving the family.