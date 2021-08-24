John Terry Stevenson Jr., age 63 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. Terry was born July 17, 1958 in Scioto County. He was preceded in death by his parents Allen and Ethel Stephenson; his wife Mary Stevenson; and two sisters, Donna and Connie.

Survivors include his daughter Monica; Son Adam; stepson Paul; three sisters, Judy, Ruby and Rosemary; and one grandchild.

Graveside services will be held Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Moores Chapel Cemetery.

Services are entrusted to the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union.