Conley Lee Delaney,66, of Leesburg, Florida died, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio. He is preceded in death by parents: Esby and Rosalie (Caldwell) Delaney.

Lee is survived by three sisters, Rose Mobbs (Bernie) of Palm Coast, Florida, Priscilla McClanahan (Marion) of Tavares, Florida and Kate Blankenship (Mike) of Peebles, Ohio; one brother, David Delaney (Sonya) of Peebles, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

At Lee’s request, there will be no services

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.