Junior Fair BBQ coming Sept. 2

The banners have been hung, the wood has been cut, and the meet and supplies have been ordered. That can only mean one thing, it’s time for the 2021 Junior Fair Beef BBQ, which this year will be held on Thursday, Sept. 2 from 4:30 – 7 p.m. at the Ohio Valley Career and Technical Center, located at 175 Lloyd Road in West Union.

Just as it was last year, the BBQ with be a drive-thru event with meals being delivered to cars. Tickets can be purchased while waiting in line.

In 2020, several local business owners purchased BBQ tickets for their employees. If any business might be interested in doing the same this year, contact Corbett Phipps at (937) 205-0842.

Due to increased costs, the BBQ prices on adult meals for this year have been raised to $10 a meal, while child prices remain at $7. The meal includes roast beef sandwiches, baked beans, cole slaw, and chips. All proceeds are used for Junior Fair improvements.