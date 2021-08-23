Eastern Star scholarships to be awarded

The Order of the Eastern Star in Adams and Scioto Counties, which includes the chapters in West Union and Manchester, will be awarding two $750 scholarships in September. The applicants must be from Adams County and a sophomore or higher in the fall of 2021 in a two, three, or four-year college or university program. Applicants must also have a 3.) GPA or higher to qualify.

The students need not be members of the Order of the Eastern Star not be related to a Masonic or Eastern Star member. The scholarships are not based on family income.

The scholarship will be given to the student and not to the college or university which the applicant is attending.

The deadline for applications is Wednesday, Sept. 1 and the scholarships will be awarded by Sept. 10.

Applications may be obtained or any questions answered by contacting Ruth Smalley at (937) 587-2417 or smalleyruth187@yahoo.com, or Mary Gaffin at (937) 549-3036, mgaffin@roadrunner.com.