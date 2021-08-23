Constance Ann Colston, 56, of West Union, Ohio, died Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at her residence.

She was born March 29, 1965 in Hamilton County.

She was preceded in death by parent: William Colston and Joyce Campbell, and one brother, Billy Colston.

She is survived one son, Dewayne Bellamy and Sylvia Smith of Batavia; husband, Russell Hall of West Union; five sisters, Susan Dunn, Pam Colston, Tiny Colston, Virginia Colston and Sherry Campbell; two brothers, Doug Colston and Leonard Colston; and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc., P.O. Box 5, West Union, Ohio 45693.

Miss Colston will be cremated. There are no services at this time.

Lafferty Funeral Home is serving the family.