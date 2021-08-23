ACRMC Family Medicine announces online scheduling platform

News Release

ACRMC Family Medicine is excited to announce the addition of online scheduling for its three locations.

“We are pleased to announce the addition of an online scheduling platform for patients at our three locations,” said Haley Jo Davis, Practice Manager at ACRMC Family Medicine. “It is our goal for patients to have easy access to healthcare. This platform allows patients to schedule appointments on their smart phone, computer or tablet.”

By visiting acrmc.com/clinics, patients are able to select the ACRMC Family Medicine location of their choice, then select from the healthcare providers at that location and an appointment time of their choice. Many appointments are same day, allowing patients to select appointments as soon as 15 minutes.

In addition, the online scheduling platform allows for patients to register their healthcare information, reducing the amount of time spent in waiting rooms.

“We value our patient’s time,” added Davis. “We can now reduce the amount of time patients spent in our waiting rooms by having patients register their information online. Our online scheduling platform will easy to use and secure for all your healthcare information.”

With locations in Georgetown, West Union, and Winchester, ACRMC Family Medicine offers healthcare to patients from birth to geriatrics, including urgent, emergency, family, and pediatric care.

To learn more or schedule an appointment online, please visit acrmc.com/clinics or call (937) 386-3400.